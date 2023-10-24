Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films of Thalapathy Vijay at Worldwide Box Office
24 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Leo (2023 - still running): Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide in five days. It has entered its first week now.
Bigil (2019): The biggest film of Thalapathy Vijay until Leo hit the screens, it collected Rs 321 crore gross collection in its lifetime run worldwide.
Mersal (2017): The film collected Rs 267 crore worldwide and was the biggest Tamil grosser at that time.
Sarkar (2018): At Rs 258 crore worldwide gross, it's the fourth highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay.
Master (2021): One of the biggest hits in India during the pandemic, this Thalapathy Vijay starrer grossed around Rs 230 crore worldwide in its run.
Theri (2016): Thalapathy Vijay played the role of a protective father in this one and the film collected Rs 168 crore worldwide gross in its lifetime run at the Box Office.
Thuppakki (2012): Thalapathy Vijay played the role of an army officer in the film. It collected Rs 137 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Kaththi (2014): One of the finest performances by Thalapathy Vijay on-screen, the film grossed Rs 134 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Bairavaa (2017): An interesting story about crime and philanthropy, this film starring Thalapathy Vijay grossed Rs 115 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Puli (2015): A period drama, this one grossed Rs 105 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Nanban (2012): One of the most successful and entertaining films from his career, this Vijay starrer grossed Rs 86 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Celebrity-Inspired Blouse Designs For Winter 2023