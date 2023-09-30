Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies in India Beyond Jawan
30 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jawan (2023): Starring Shah Rukh Khan, this is the highest-grossing Hindi and Bollywood film of all time with a nett collection of Rs 587.03 crore (running).
Pathaan (2023): Another Shah Rukh Khan starrer, this YRF biggie collected Rs 543.09 crore in its lifetime run in India.
Gadar 2 (2023): Sunny Deol came and conquered with this film. It is right behind Pathaan with the India nett collection of Rs 524.8 crore (running).
Dangal (2016): Aamir Khan's film is the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film with the India nett collection of Rs 387.38 crore.
Sanju (2018): The only Ranbir Kapoor starrer in the top 10 - this one collected Rs 342.57 crore nett in India.
PK (2014): Another Aamir Khan starrer, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs 340.8 crore in its lifetime run in India.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Salman Khan's film collected Rs 339.16 crore nett in its lifetime run in India.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Another Salman Khan starrer, this one collected Rs 320.34 crore in its lifetime run in India.
War (2019): The YRF spy film collected Rs 318.01 crore nett in India in its lifetime run.
Padmaavat (2018): The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial collected Rs 302.15 crore nett in India in its lifetime run.
