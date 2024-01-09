Top 10 Highest-Rated Movies According To IMDb
The 12th Fail movie gets a rating of 9.2 according to IMDb ratings. The movie stars Vikrant Massey who portrays the real-life story of an IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was directed in 1993 by Ram Mohan Yûgô Sakô and Koichi Saski. The movie got a rating of 9.2.
The Kannada movie 777 Charlie was released in 2023 and became an instant hit. The movie was released in several languages. According to IMDb, the movie got a rating of 8.8.
The movie, Manichitrathazhu was first originally released in Malayam. Later the movie was released in two other languages. The film has a rating of 8.8.
Another Malayalam movie, Home was released in 2023. The movie received much appreciation on its OTT release. The movie got a rating of 8.8.
The biographical drama movie portrayed by R. Madhavan, Rocketry The Nambi Effect received a rating of 8.7 according to IMDb.
Pariyerum Perumal was released in 2018, the movie starred Kathir, Anandhi, and Yogi Babu in lead roles. The movie received a rating of 8.7.
Starring Kamal Haasan in the film Nayakan. The movie was released in 1987. It received immense appreciation from the audience. Nayakan got a rating of 8.6.
Starring Kamal and Madhavan in lead roles, Anbe Sivam was released in 2003. The movie revolves around two individuals who are bound to meet when fate decides. The movie received a rating of 8.6.
With a rating of 8.5, the movie Gol Maal was directed in 1979. The story revolves around when a man has to lie continuously to secure his job, eventually his master gets suspicious of him.
