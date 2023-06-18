Top 10 Hindi Box Office Openers of All Time And Adipursh is The Last

17 Jun, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

1. Pathaan: Rs 55.72 crore with 5000 screens

2. KGF 2: Rs 52.39 crore with 4500 screens

3. War: Rs 50.61 crore with 3850 screens

4. Thugs of Hindostan: Rs 48.27 crore with 4700 screens

5. Bharat: Rs 41.62 crore with 4650 screens

6. Baahubali 2: Rs 40.73 crore with 3950 screens

7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 39.32 crore with 4200 screens

8. Sultan: Rs 36.59 crore with 4350 screens

9. Happy New Year: Rs 36.31 crore with 3850 screens

10. Adipurush: Rs 36.25 crore with 3900 screens

