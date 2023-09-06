Top 10 Hindi Serials Of All Time
06 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai: A Hindi comedy-drama featuring Loveless marriages and jealousy between two neighbouring families.
Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev: A spiritual serial based on the life of Lord Mahadev who cannot tolerate injustice and tries to vanquish all the evil forces.
Beyhadh: Indian romantic thriller where Maya falls in love with Arjun and they get married but her possessiveness leads to the downfall of their marriage.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: An Indian drama where a joint family lives together and faces challenges in dealing with each others’ expectations.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: The story is based on the life of Nandhini, a teenage girl who moves to Mumba and unexpectedly gets placed in an elite college.
Mahabharat: The differences between the Kaurava and the Pandava lead to the threshold of war, Lord Krishna decides to step in and take control of the situation.
Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai: An Indian sitcom in which the woman, Monisha marries int the rich Sarabhai family. However, there is a constant conflict between them due to her middle-class background.
Malgudi Days: Swami and the other residents of Malgudi, a sleepy town, lead a modest life but confront the obstacles of life without giving up.
Anupama: An Indian woman Anupamaa, parts with her goals to raise her family, and feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices.
Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma: A comedy serial in which residents of Gokuldham society help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations.
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