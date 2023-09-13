Top 10 Hostage Dramas On OTT

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga: A flight attendant and his boyfriend plan to steal diamonds to clear their old debt. However, the heist turns into a hostage situation.
Asur Season 2: Shubh comes back for revenge and this season he takes the challenge to a whole new level. With the heroes falling apart, will Dhananjay Rajpoot and a torn Nikhil Nair be able to stop him?
Hostages: A doctor gets into a difficult situation when her family members are held hostage and the sole way to save them is by participating in the assassination of a key political figure.
A Thursday: Tremendous horror surrounds the city of Mumbai when Naina, a nursery school teacher, holds 16 children hostage and has unfathomable demands.
Bell Bottom: Anshul sets out to rescue the passengers from the hijacked plane. However, he must overcome several challenges to be successful in his quest.
Collar Bomb: A glorified cop's life gets affected when he is forced to commit a series of crimes before a suicide bomber blows up a school.
Crackdown Season 2: The new season starts with a plane hijack that leads to a new turn of events and a grave crisis for the RAW agents where they need to figure out who their enemy is.
Dhamaka: Transferred from TV to radio, an irritated anchor sees both danger and opportunity when he receives threatening calls on the air.
Kathmandu Connection Season 2: When Delhi-based Air India flight IC-814 gets hijacked and held in Kandahar, Shivani Bhatnagar, an investigative journalist is now assigned the story.
State of Siege: The show narrates the heroic tale of NSG commandos, who step in to save innocent people when terrorists attack a temple in Gujarat.
