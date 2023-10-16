Top 10 Indian Web Series On Disney+ Hotstar That You Can’t Miss
16 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Special OPS- The story told through Himmat Singh's eyes is based on Nineteen Years of nationally significant events. Multiple espionage missions were carried out by India in the past 20 years.
Aarya- Will Aarya transform into the exact thing she hated when her world abruptly flipped upside down?How far will she go to defend her family and survive?
Criminal Justice- After being wrongly accused of murder, the life of a middle-class taxi driver takes a terrifi turn.
The Empire- Following the passing of his father, a young prince is crowned emperor.
1232 kms- Seven migrant workers who were on the point of hunger made the decision to return to their village, along with millions of others, a few weeks after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Anupama- Anupamaa made many sacrifices for her family, only to receive disregard in return. Following the terrible realization, she decides to do her own thing.
Comedy Classes- Comedy acts performed by professional stand-up comedians at the Ache Din Institute. As teachers and students, they amuse themselves with their hilarious skits and goofy pranks.
1962- The War in the Hills- In the Sino-Indian War, 126 Indians held off 3,000 Chinese forces at a key route. This was a fierce struggle that was fought till the very last round.
The Legend of Hanuman- To serve Lord Rama, Lord Mahadev returns to life as Hanuman, and in the dark situation, he emerges as a ray of hope.
Fall- Becky and Hunter plan to climb a 2000-foot-tall abandoned tower. The rusty ladder soon breaks, leaving them stranded on top of it.
