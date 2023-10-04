Top 10 Inspirational Quotes By Albus Dumbledore
04 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.“
“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, remember that.”
“Words are our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both inflicting injury and remedying it.”
“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!”
“People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right.”
“The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution.”
“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”
“Understanding is the first step to acceptance, and only with acceptance can there be recovery.”
“Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike.”
"It is important to fight and fight again, and keep fighting, for only then can evil be kept at bay though never quite eradicated."
