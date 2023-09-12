Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by BTS' V on Self-Love
"Even though it’s tough, we can endure it and keep going."
"Purple is the last color of the rainbow colors. So means I will trust and love you for a long time."
"Be yourself, create your own unique style."
"You can’t just come into someone’s life, make them feel special and then leave."
"Forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you."
"I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all."
"Trust is like paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again."
"Hard work will never betray you."
“You know you really love someone when you don't hate them for breaking your heart."
"Don't be trapped in someone else's dream."
