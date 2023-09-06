Top 10 Inspiring Movies To Watch On Netflix.

06 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Gifted Hands: The drama is based on Ben Carson’s struggle to overcome the difficulties in studying medicine and saving lives.

Hunger: A talented street food cook works hard to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under a well-known but ruthless chef.

Nappily Ever After: When a perfectionist experiences a romantic setback, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

The Pursuit Of Happyness: The story is about a single father who is determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty and works hard to achieve it.

Mary Kom: The movie revolves around the daughter of a poor rice farmer who overcomes the objections of the male-dominated society to pursue a career in boxing.

Raising the bar: The movie is about a teenage girl who gives up her spot in U.S. gymnastics due to the migration of her family to Australia, later enters in competition to help a friend.

Work It: A clumsy high school nerd vows to get into her dream university by transforming herself into a dance champion.

The Karate Kid: An adversary attempts to threaten the bond between the karate champ and his mentor for revenge.

True Spirit: This drama is based on a 16-year-old Australian girl who sets out to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe.

Fatherhood: A widowed dad copes with the doubts and fears of being a single parent and raises a beautiful daughter on his own.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Unique Baby Names Inspired by SRK's Movie Jawan

 Find Out More