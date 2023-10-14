Top 10 Inspiring Quotes by SHINee's Lee Taemin
14 Oct, 2023
India.com Entertainment Desk
“I think everybody in this world should be loved!”
"As I go on with life, I find that there can be bad moments. But I have to be positive and change so that the bad thing doesn’t happen again"
"Dance? dancing is like walking. people always walk, right? For me, I always have to dance"
"I promised my mom when I was a kid that I will be a good-hearted person and always optimistic. Even though life could be so hard, we should always smile and see it as a good thing"
"From time to time, there are moments when I feel that even the smallest experiences from the past can be applied to something greater in the future"
"SHINee is like the weather. Everyone has their own personality and it's something that is essential to Earth"
"A person who dreams for a long time becomes similar to his/her dreams"
"When something's hard, smiling helps us in the end, and it becomes fun"
"I want to express myself but, at the same time, still be special and different"
"I always want to be the person that's able to try something new"
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shoaib Akhtar To Imran Khan, Pakistani Cricketers Who Fell In Love With Indian Actresses
Find Out More