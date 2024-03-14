Top 10 Interesting Films of Aamir Khan According To IMDb
Taare Zameen Par- An eight-year-old child is regarded to be a lazy troublemaker until the new art instructor has the patience and compassion to identify the root cause of his academic challenges.
Sarfarosh- After his brother is slain and his father is seriously injured by terrorists, a young medical student abandons his studies to join the Indian Police Service to eliminate the terrorists.
Qyamat Se Qyamat Tak- Despite knowing that their families are bitter adversaries, Raj and Rashmi fall in love and resolve to elope.
Rand De Basanti- The narrative of six young Indians who help an English woman shoot a documentary on their ancestors' freedom fighters, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten freedom drama.
PK- An extraterrestrial on Earth loses the sole equipment that allows him to contact with his spaceship. His pure character and childlike questioning compel the country to consider the impact of religious beliefs on individuals.
Lagaan- The residents of a small village in Victorian India bet their future on a cricket match against their brutal British masters.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar- A rich brat and a poor chap compete to woo a girl, culminating in the most renowned collegiate event: the marathon cycle race.
Ghajini- A patient with short-term memory loss goes on a murdering rampage to avenge his ladylove's death.
3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for their long-lost partner. They reminisce about their undergraduate days and remember a friend who pushed them to think differently despite the fact that the rest of the world dubbed them "idiots".
Dangal- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.
