Top 10 Fascinating Quotes by BTS Suga
“Fashion tells about who you are from an external point of view.”
“Every moment is memorable to me.”
“If you take music away from my life, there would be nothing left.”
“Yes, look down on me like this, it’s my hobby to prove you wrong.”
“This is my one and only life, so whatever it may be, I should try becoming number one for once.”
“If I’m the sun, you’re the moon because when I rise, you go down.”
“Emotions are so different in every situation and every moment, so I think to agonize every moment is what life is.”
“Life is tough, and things don’t always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives.”
“If it can make you happy, then it’s somewhat important.”
“If my misfortune is your happiness then I'll be unhappy"
