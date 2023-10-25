Top 10 Latest OTT Releases To Watch Right Now
25 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mansion 24- In an old home, a courageous young woman looks for her missing father, but she keeps encountering creepy supernatural events.
The Devil on Trial- It explores the apparent possession of a young boy and the horrible murder that followed using recreation and home footage.
Elite Season 7- The conflict between three working-class teenagers and wealthy students at an exclusive private school in Spain results in murder.
Bodies- The same murder is being investigated by four detectives in four different eras of London.
Kaala Paani- When a mystery illness strikes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a battle for survival and the search for a cure collide.
Neon- Three pals relocate from a small Florida town in the hopes of succeeding in the world of reggaeton in Miami.
Permanent Roommates Season 3- After three years of long-distance dating, a couple is considering getting married.
The Nun II- A priest is brutally murdered in France in 1956, and Sister Irene starts to look into it. She encounters an evil force once more.
The Other Zoey- Nerd Zoey Miller's world is turned upside down when school soccer star, Zack suffers from amnesia and mistakenly thinks Zoey is his girlfriend.
Upload Season 3- After passing away in 2033, Nathan decides to reside in the virtual Lakeview.
