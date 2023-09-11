Top 10 Mental Health Movies To Watch On Netflix.

A Beautiful Mind: The story revolves around a mathemetician, Nash who suffers from a mental illness where he experiences a series of splits from reality and paranoia.
As Good As It Gets: The movie revolves around the symptoms of someone with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.
Black Swan: Nina, a ballerina, gets a golden opportunity to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. However, she finds herself slipping into madness when the director decides that Lily might fit the role better.
Brain On Fire: This movie follows the real story of a New York Post writer who begins to experience a mysterious illness.
The Girl on the Train: Paula Hawkins, the protagonist represents the toxic effects of personality disorder in the movie as Megan.
Rain Man: The movie is based on two conditions, autism and savant syndrome and the movie also proves that not all autistic people are savants.
The Fundamentals Of Caring: It focuses on the significance of mental health by teaching us to solve problems with a cool and calm mind.
To The Bone: The movie focuses on Eli’s struggle and challenges in dealing with anorexia.
All The Bright Places: The movie shows how the pressure of people to act a certain way can worsen their mental health and lead to suicide.
You Get Me: The story is based on Bella Thorne who is going through some mental disorder and is shown as an emotionally disturbed stalker.