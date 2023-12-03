Top 10 Most Beautiful K-Drama Actresses Who Are Successful
03 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Bae Suzy: One of the most in-demand Korean actresses. She is also a singer and a model
Han Hyo Ju got her first leading role in the K-drama Spring Waltz but she won everyone's hearts in Brilliant Legacy and Ad Lib Night
Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, composer, and actress. She is the most influential celebrity
Jun Ji Hyun: Jun became a household name for her stint in My Sassy Girl. She even won Best Actress Award for that film.
Kim So Hyun was seven when she started her acting journey. She was known as 'Nation's Little Sister'
Kim Yoo Jung is best known and most successful child actresses in South Korea. She became known for her performances in Dong Yi, May Queen, Moon Embracing the Sun and Angry Mom.
Lee Sung Kyung: She became an overnight celebrity after her acting debut in Okay, That’s Love.
Park Bo Young made her acting debut at 16. She is known for hit films like Scandal Makers, A Werewolf Boy, On Your Wedding Day, Oh My Ghost and Strong Woman Bong Soon.
Park Shin Hye became famous when she appeared in Lee Seung Hwan’s music video. Later, The she debuted in the K-drama Stairway to Heaven
Song Hye Kyo made her debut starring in KBS2’s Autumn in My Heart and in All In. She is also known for television dramas Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Movies of 2023 to Watch According to IMDb