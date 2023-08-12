Top 10 Most-Followed Bollywood Actresses on Instagram
12 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Priyanka Chopra is on number one spot on Instagram with 88.8 million followers.
Shraddha Kapoor is the second-most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram with 80.4 million followers.
Third is Alia Bhatt with 78.77 million followers on Instagram
Neha Kakkar, the popular singer, who holds the fourth spot with 74.7 million followers.
Deepika Padukone dropped to fifth place with 75.1 million followers on Instagram
Katrina Kaif has a total of 74.9 million followers on Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez holds the seventh spot with 67.3 million followers.
Urvashi Rautela has 66.9 million followers on Instagram
Anushka Sharma dropped to ninth place with 64.7 million followers on Instagram
Disha Patani holds the tenth position with 57.7 million followers on Instagram
