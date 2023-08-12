Top 10 Most-Followed Bollywood Actresses on Instagram

12 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Priyanka Chopra is on number one spot on Instagram with 88.8 million followers.

Shraddha Kapoor is the second-most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram with 80.4 million followers.

Third is Alia Bhatt with 78.77 million followers on Instagram

Neha Kakkar, the popular singer, who holds the fourth spot with 74.7 million followers.

Deepika Padukone dropped to fifth place with 75.1 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif has a total of 74.9 million followers on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez holds the seventh spot with 67.3 million followers.

Urvashi Rautela has 66.9 million followers on Instagram

Anushka Sharma dropped to ninth place with 64.7 million followers on Instagram

Disha Patani holds the tenth position with 57.7 million followers on Instagram

