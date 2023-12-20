Top 10 Most Followed South Indian Female Celebrities On Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna has the highest number of followers on Instagram reaching 40.6 million followers.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a total of 31 million followers on Instagram.
Kajal Aggarwal has close to 27 million fan followers on Instagram.
Pooja Hegde has 25.7 million fan following on Instagram.
Keerthy Suresh has a total following of 17.1 million fans on Instagram.
Raashiii Khanna has close to 11 million fan followers on Instagram.
Sai Pallavi has a massive fan following of 8.1 million fan following on Instagram.
Tollywood diva Nayanthara has a total of 7 million followers on Instagram.
Telugu star Anushka Shetty has a fan following of 6.6 million on Instagram.
Malyali actress Nithya Menen has a total of 4.5 million fans following on Instagram.
