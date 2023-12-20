Top 10 Most Followed South Indian Female Celebrities On Instagram

20 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

Rashmika Mandanna has the highest number of followers on Instagram reaching 40.6 million followers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a total of 31 million followers on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal has close to 27 million fan followers on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde has 25.7 million fan following on Instagram.

Keerthy Suresh has a total following of 17.1 million fans on Instagram.

Raashiii Khanna has close to 11 million fan followers on Instagram.

Sai Pallavi has a massive fan following of 8.1 million fan following on Instagram.

Tollywood diva Nayanthara has a total of 7 million followers on Instagram.

Telugu star Anushka Shetty has a fan following of 6.6 million on Instagram.

Malyali actress Nithya Menen has a total of 4.5 million fans following on Instagram.

