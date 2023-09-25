Top 10 Most Played Indian Songs On Spotify
25 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kesariya: Featuring the love chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this song by Arijit Singh was the true highlight of the Brahmastra movie.
Obsessed: Abhijay and Riar Saab composed this melodic beat. It is a musical earworm where the artists are talking about a special girl in their lives.
Heeriye: Starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Jasleen Royal, this beautiful song is composed by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal as a single album.
Excuses: The heartbreak song by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, with music by Intense is all we are listening to.
Maan Meri Jaan: A Story of Two Hearts by King, Maan Meri Jaan from the album Champagne Talk is a perfect love track.
A song that can bring tears to anyone’s eyes, Man Bharryaa by B Praak has a huge fan following.
Pasoori The song by Ali Sethi & Xulfi throws light on the fact that we can cross boundaries and close gaps through empathy, love, and identification.
Ranjha: This bittersweet feeling is sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal, a beautiful memory of Shershah, featuring Sidharth and Kiara’s love story.
Summer High: This song” by AP Dhillon is a song about a tumultuous summer romance that was released in 2020.
With you: A perfect gift, given by AP Dhillon to her girlfriend Banita Sandhu in the form of a series of her cute videos blended in this song album.
