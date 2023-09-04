Top 10 Most-Watched Shows On Netflix.
04 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Stranger Things: A young boy who vanishes from a small town and uncovers that involves secret experiments, supernatural powers and a strange girl.
Money Heist: A group of robbers attempt to carry out the biggest robbery in history by printing a billion euros from the Royal Mint Of Spain.
Squid Game: A bunch of debt-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.
Friends: Six friends who do everything together and are there for each other in all stages of life.
Sex Education: A socially awkward high school student who struggles in lovemaking gets good guidance on the topic in his personal sex ed course from his mom Jean, who is a sex therapist.
Narcos: A story about the cocaine trade in Colombia and the terrific real-life stories of drug kingpins of the late '80s.
The Crown: The story is based on the romantic life of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.
Wednesday: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams tries to master her emerging psychic ability and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.
Dark: A family story with a supernatural twist where two boys' disappearance unfolds the relationship among four families.
Breaking Bad: A chemistry student who was suffering from lung cancer started selling methamphetamine with a former student in order to secure his family's future.
