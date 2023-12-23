Top 10 Most-Watched Tamil Movies of 2023
Ayothi- A family from North India encounters a sequence of setbacks on their way to Rameswaram until a stranger chooses to assist them.
Chithha- A man raises his niece as if she were his own daughter, and their lives appear to be normal until the little girl goes missing.
Good Night- A boy who lives across the street falls in love with a girl. They decided to find the solution of the boy's snoring problem.
Jailer- Starring Rajinikanth, A retired jailer goes on a mission to identify the assassins of his son.
Jigarthanda Double X- In 1975, a director decides to work with a thug who aspires to be a famous actor on a film.
Leo- Starring Joseph Vijay , a cafe owner in Kashmir, repels a band of violent thugs and attracts the attention of a drug cartel, which claims he was previously a member of them.
Maaveeran- The film cowardly cartoonist is 'possessed' by a cartoon action figure and goes up against a corrupt politician.
Ponniyin Selvan 2- Arulmozhi Varman starts his trek to become Rajaraja I, the greatest emperor of south India's historic Chola empire.
Por Thozhil- A clever but timid rookie cop must overcome his concerns to succeed in his first case.
Viduthalai Part 1- A cop is hired to apprehend the leader of a separatist group.
