Top 10 Motivational Quotes by BTS' Jungkook
"Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness."
"We should try to respect and understand each other. We need to be considerate of others. Only then we can understand each other and get close to each other and become one"
"When people are in love, the heart for compromising and understanding each other is the most important."
"You do need to study, but don’t suffer due to it. Because you might miss what you want to do because of it. You need to make your own dream. It’s heartbreaking if you’re forced by others."
"For those of you who are working: no matter how frustrating, how tough, I hope you can overcome it and become an even stronger person."
"There’s no knowing what will come, but hard work will get us somewhere."
"Even if we have hard times, it matters a lot when we are happy"
"I can’t just say ‘cheer up no matter what’, but in the midst of that difficulty, try to find that small happiness."
"Regrets… revisiting what you didn’t do well, it won’t help you. The past is the past. Let’s try to be a big person with a big heart."
"My wish is for you to move on from relationships that aren’t equal. You deserve to be loved"
