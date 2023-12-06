Top 10 Movies by Shekhar Kapur You Must Watch
Shekhar Kulbhushan Kapur is an Indian director and actor. Kapur has won various awards, including a BAFTA and a National Film Award.
Bandit Queen- The narrative of bandit queen Phoolan Devi, who was imprisoned in 1983 and released in 1994 was directed by Shekar Kapur.
Dushmani: A Violent Love Story- A Shekar Kapur-directed film To settle personal scores, two gang leaders, Jai Singh and Oberoi, fight in gang wars for many years.
Elizabeth- Shekhar Kapur's direction revolves around the early years of Elizabeth I of England's reign and her tough work of learning what it takes to be a ruler.
Masoom- A happy family faces difficulties as a result of a major blunder by one of its members.
Mr. India- A poor yet generous father accepts orphans into his house. He rises to the occasion after finding his scientist father's invisibility gadget and battles to free his children.
New York, I Love You- Eleven love stories set in one of the world's most beloved and despised cities, New York City.
The Four Feathers- A young British officer resigns his commission moments before his unit is going to fight, and his friends and fiancee quickly give him four white feathers as a token of his cowardice.
Drishti- The film follows the struggles and tribulations of an urban marriage from an upper-class background in Mumbai, as well as their infidelity, divorce, and reunion after years apart.
Paani- Shekhar Kapur's directorial presents a situation many years in the future in which the earth's water supply has run out, as well as the events and wars that ensue.
