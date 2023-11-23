Top 10 Movies of Ajay Devgn Of All The Time
23 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Company- Chandu, a part-time criminal, teams up with Malik, a low-level enforcer for a criminal in the company.
Drishyam- Desperate measures are taken by a man who tries to save his family from the dark side of the law after they commit an unanticipated crime.
Omkara- In this version of Shakespeare's "Othello," a politically motivated enforcer becomes suspicious of his spouse's cheating.
Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha- Sanjana, determined to win her fiance back, makes the decision to return to India, but she has no idea that destiny has other plans for her.
Raajneeti-Samar, a political family's son, has decided to move to the United States. But after his father passes away, he must enter the dark realm of politics.
Raid- The most powerful man in Lucknow has his mansion raided by a fearless income tax officer.
Raincoat- He only desired to see her once. Manu was raised in a village deep in the forest. The girl next door, Neeru, was his lost love.
Runway 34- Inspired by real-life events, it centers on Ajay Devgn's portrayal of flying prodigy Captain Vikrant Khanna, whose flight takes an enigmatic turn
Singham- A genuinely honourable police officer is sent to a town under the gangster's control whom he has diminished.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh- A youthful rebel organised an army revolt against British governance in India.
