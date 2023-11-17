Top 10 Movies of Salman Khan at Worldwide Box Office
17 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Directed by Kabir Khan, this Salman Khan starrer remains his biggest grosser at the worldwide Box Office - Rs 922.03 crore.
Sultan (2016): Salman Khan becomes a wrestler in this one and the film collected Rs 627.82 Cr at worldwide Box Office.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): The biggest film from the Tiger franchise so far, this one collected Rs 558 crore at the worldwide Box Office in its lifetime run.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Also starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead, PRDP marked Salman's return as Prem on screen. It collected Rs 405.85 crore.
Kick (2014): The audience is still awaiting the announcement for Kick 2 as the film remains one of the highest-grossing films at Rs 378 crore gross worldwide.
Bharat (2019): Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film featured Katrina Kaif alongside Salman and collected Rs 321 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Another film from the Tiger franchise, this YRF biggie collected Rs 320 crore worldwide in its lifetime run.
Tiger 3 (2023-running): The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is expected to earn over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide. Currently, it's running at Rs 300 crore after five days.
Race 3 (2018): Even though a flop show by Salman's standards, it still ended up collecting Rs 300 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office.
Dabangg 2 (2012): Salman's cop-franchise has always been a hit. This one grossed Rs 265 crore in its full run at the worldwide Box Office.
