As Yami Gautam turns a year older, here's a look at some of her outstanding movies that you can watch on OTT:
Yami Gautam proved her acting skills in 'Kaabil,' playing a blind girl. The movie is available on Disney+Hotstar.
URI: surgical strike is based on a real surgical strike executed by the Indian army in Pakistan. The film, which stars Yami and Vicky Kaushal, can be watched on Zee5.
You can watch OMG 2 on Netflix, where she plays a stern lawyer against Pankaj Tripathi.
Yami Gautam’s debut Bollywood movie 'Vicky Donor' is on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema. The film was a commercial success with over Rs 60 crore collection.
Yami Gautam's 2016 film 'Sanam Re' is available on Disney+Hotstar. The romance-drama stars Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela.
You can stream the Yami Gautam starrer 'Dasvi' movie on Netflix. She essays the role of a fierce police officer who isn't afraid of anyone, even a politician.
The 2015 action-crime film Badlapur stars Yami Gautam alongside Varun Dhawan and is available on Jio cinema.
You can binge-watch Yami Gautam's movie 'A Thursday' on Disney + Hotstar. In this movie, she played the role of a teacher who abducts children.
'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is another hit movie of birthday girl Yami Gautam to binge-watch on Netflix.
Yami Gautam's movie 'Lost' is available on Zee5. She is a woman crime reporter who works on the story of the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist.
