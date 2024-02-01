10 Movies That Fosters Self-Confidence
01 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gilmore Girls- Nothing is impossible with quick thinking and a much-needed cup of coffee.
Grace and Frankie- Two girls become best friends after their husbands leave them and face every situation together.
Haters Back Off!- The fearless girl Miranda pushes past the haters and shows the world she is a strong girl.
Julie and the Phantoms- The heartwarming story revolves around Julie finding her voice in this musical dramedy.
Legally Blonde- Elle Woods has come to represent women who go against the grain and pursue their own goals.
Never Have I Ever- Devi summons up her confidence in the journey of her sophomore year of high school.
Queer Eye- Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Bobby, and Karamo discovers their self-worth and confidence in the movie.
Someone Great- Jenny chooses to go on one last adventure with her two closest friends after her boyfriend breaks up with her just before she's about to move out.
Supergirl- You can make your own identity even if you live in the shadow of your family.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt- The strong girl named Kimmy Schmidt survives living in a bunker and takes on life in New York City.
