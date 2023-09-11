Top 10 Murder Mystery Movies Of All Time

Clue: The movie revolves around six guests who are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up.
Article 15: In the rural area of India, an honourable police sets out on a movement against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination.
Get Out: A young African-American visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend. The guy’s jitters prove justified as the get-together turns from uncomfortable to terrifying.
Death On The Nile: A Sweeping Mystery of Love and Jealousy, the movie starts on vacation on the Nile where Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Gumraah: It follows the story of a young man who is murdered, and the police investigation takes an unexpected turn when the cops discover that the prime suspect has a lookalike.
Joker: Arthur Fleck, a party clown who used to live with his ailing mother, decides to embrace the life of crime when everyone branded him as a freak.
Jagame Thandhiram: Suruli goes to London and gets involved in many criminal activities. However, the problem gets bigger when he falls in love with Attila. What will happen next?
Knives Out: The detective investigates the death of the patriarch of an eccentric, threatening family. Will he be able to find the culprit?
Raatchasan: Arun, an aspiring filmmaker takes up the job of a police officer after his father's death and attempts to catch a psychotic killer who targets schoolgirls.
The Killer: The story follows an assassin who battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt, he insists isn't personal.
