Top 10 Netflix Series Of All Time
16 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Friends: The show is centred on friendship when you are young and single in the city, your friends are your family.
The Big Bang Theory: This series was an American sitcom based on the life of two physicists, a waitress, a geeky engineer, and an astrophysicist.
Suits: The show is centred around a big-time Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter and his associate Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout.
Stranger Things: This series is science fiction about a young boy who vanishes in a small town and exposes a mystery involving secret experiments.
Money Heist: The show revolves around eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain and manipulates the police to carry out their plan.
Peaky Blinders: A British period crime drama of an infamous gang in 1919 in Birmingham, England, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss ready to conquer the world
The Lincoln Lawyer: The series is centred on Mickey Haller, a defence lawyer, who restarts his career and his trademark Lincoln when he takes on a murder case.
The Crown: This series chronicles the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.
The Bold Type: The show gives a glimpse of the life of three millennials who juggle their careers, romance, friendships and big-city life while finding themselves.
Bridgerton: The story of eight siblings of the Bridgerton family looking for a perfect partner and happiness in London's high society.
