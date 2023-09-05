Top 10 OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix in September 2023
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Friday Night Plan: Two brothers put their differences aside to attend the year's most exclusive party.
Jaane Jaan: A crime thriller based on the Japanese novel "Devotion of Suspect X" about a woman suspected of murdering her husband and her neighbor who assists her in concealing the crime.
Disenchantment- Part 5: The animated comedy series' last season follows Bean, Elfo, and Luci on their newest misadventures in Dreamland.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight- Season 3: The third season of the animated action-adventure series follows Po and his companions on a fresh adventure around the world.
Sex Education- Season 4: The fourth season of the comedy-drama series follows Otis and Maeve during their senior year of high school.
The Fall of the House of Usher: A psychological horror series based on the same-named short story about a man who is welcomed to the House of Usher, where he soon realizes that the family is harboring a deadly secret.
The Sandman: Dream, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and must journey through several worlds to restore his power in this dark fantasy story based on the comic book series of the same name.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: A young man with a photographic memory discovers a book of magic tricks and uses it to win big at the casino.
Top Boy- Season 3: Dushane and Sully return to London in the third season of the British crime drama series to reestablish their drug business.
Virgin River- Season 5: Mel adjusts to life in Virgin River and her romance with Jack in the fifth season of the romantic drama series.
