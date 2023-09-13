Top 10 Period Dramas On Netflix
13 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Vikings: The series takes us to the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer who wishes to explore the distant shores across the ocean.
The Last Kingdom: The drama revolves around Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a man born a Saxon and raised a Dane who tries to strike a balance between his conflicting cultural identities.
1899: Multinational immigrants travelling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a second vessel adrift on the open sea.
Downton Abbey: The story revolves around the life of the aristocratic Crawley family and tier servants in the early twentieth century.
Peaky Blinders: An infamous gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the vicious Tommy Shelby, a crime boss.
The Queen's Gambit: Orphaned at the small age of 9, Beth Harmon discovers and masters the game of chess in the 1960s, USA. However, fame comes with a price.
The Crown: The story follows the political struggles and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the happenings that shaped the second half of the 20th century.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story: The young queen's marriage to King George of England begins an epic love story.
Outlander: Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, She meets a handsome warrior and gets attracted to his rebellion.
Bridgerton: At the time of the Regency era in England, eight siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempted to find love.
