Top 10 Romantic Bollywood Movies To Watch During Valentine's Week
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- Kabir and Naina form a strong connection while on a trekking expedition. Just as Naina is about to convey her feelings, Kabir departs from India to follow his career aspirations. They cross paths again after several years, but Kabir continues to prioritize his ambitions over their bond.
Sanam Teri Kasam- Following her disownment by her family, a socially awkward librarian depends on the assistance of her brooding neighbor.
Meri Pyaari Bindu- Abhimanyu Roy revisits his origins to pen a classic love story that took 3 years to create. This creative challenge is known as Bindu. How can one capture this dynamic force within the pages of a book?
Love Aaj Kal- A traditional romantic shares his own love story with a contemporary man who has recently ended his relationship with his girlfriend. Is love truly timeless?
Jodhaa Akbar- In the 16th century, a marriage of alliance between the great Mughal emperor Akbar and the Rajput princess Jodha blossomed into a true love story.
Guzaarish- Ethan, a magician who became paralyzed in an accident, causes a controversy when he requests the court for permission to terminate his own life.
Goliyon Ki Raasleelaram Leela- A contemporary retelling of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' set in India, the movie centers on the tale of Ram and Leela, their romance, desire, and the ensuing turmoil.
Devdas- Devdas Mukherjee's life descends into chaos as his affluent family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves, leading him to seek solace in alcohol and a reckless lifestyle.
Anjaana Anjaani- After multiple unsuccessful suicide attempts, a couple chooses to make the most of their time together and then end their lives on New Year's Day.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil- The story follows the experiences of two individuals, Alizeh and Ayan, as they maneuver through the challenges of life, relationships, and emotional pain.
