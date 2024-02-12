Top 10 Romantic K-Dramas To Watch with Your Partner
Coffee Prince-Starring Gong Yoo, Lee Sun Kyun, and Yoon Eun Hye as the main characters, the plot centers on a girl who is mistaken for a boy and chooses to continue the charade in order to find a job. But complications arise when her male employer begins to fall for her.
Healer- This incredibly romantic action-mystery drama will captivate you, as Ji Chang Wook delivers both charm and cuteness in his role, making it a significant highlight.
Hospital Playlist- Five doctors who are close friends juggle their hectic careers, personal lives, and budding romances within the vibrant environment of a hospital.
Itaewon Class- Starring Park Seo Joon, this movie is perfect for Valentine's Day, particularly if you and your significant other appreciate a combination of action, suspense, gradual romance, and emotionally powerful storytelling.
My Liberation Notes- Starring Kim Ji Won and Son Suk Ku in a love story, the series offers a genuine depiction that not all relationships are like fairytales.
One Spring Night- In their thirties, a couple who have been in a long-term relationship start considering marriage, causing them to see their relationship in a new perspective.
Our Beloved Summer- Years after ending their relationship in high school, two former lovers who couldn't stand each other are unexpectedly brought together to work on filming a documentary.
Our Blues- The series intricately delves into the love and development of multiple generations and situations without focusing on a single main character.
Something in the Rain- Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In star in this series about a single career woman who reconnects with her best friend's younger brother after he returns from working overseas for three years. What starts as a simple attempt to catch up soon grows into a deep and meaningful romance.
When the weather is Fine- The gentle exchanges and gradual development of their love story provide a touching narrative of recovery and new opportunities. Park Min Young and Song Kang Joon take on the main roles in this show.
