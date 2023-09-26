Top 10 Romantic Movies On Amazon Prime.

Crazy Rich Asians: This modern romantic comedy follows the story of Rachel Chu, a resident of New York, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family.
Bawaal: A man from a tiny town who is in love with the town's most attractive woman. He hopes to marry her as it will raise his social standard.
Hello, My Name is Doris: A sixty-something woman is motivated by a self-help session to pursue her younger coworker romantically.
Love Again: To lessen the grief of her fiancé's death, a young woman sends romantic texts to his previous cell phone number. As a result, she develops a relationship with the man who now owns that number.
Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Despite their differences, Punjabi Rocky and Bengali journalist Rani fall in love. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.
Still Mine: In the rural area of New Brunswick, an elderly couple battles the local government to construct their last home.
The Big Sick: The story revolves around Kumail Nanjiani, a comedian from Pakistan, and Emily Gardner, a graduate student, who fall in love despite their struggles due to cultural differences.
Some Kind Of Wonderful: When Keith finally dates Amanda, the woman of his dreams, Amanda's ex-boyfriend has plans to avenge Keith. Watts, Keith's best friend, has come to terms with her love for him in the meantime.
The Notebook: A rich young woman experiences freedom when she falls in love with a poor but passionate young man. However, social differences soon become an obstacle.
To Catch a Theif: A romantic thriller follows a retired jewel thief who sets out to prove his innocence after being suspected of returning to his former occupation.