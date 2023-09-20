Top 10 Romantic Movies On Jio Cinema

Shubh Mangal Savdhan: In this movie, A couple falls in love, but the groom later learns he has erectile dysfunction.
Anjaana Anjaani: A couple decides to enjoy New Year's Eve before killing themselves on New Year's Day after several failed suicide attempts.
Beiiman Love: A young, ambitious woman experiences a rapid collapse in her life after being betrayed in love. She reinvents herself as a prosperous businesswoman because she is determined to get revenge.
Lootera: A visiting archaeologist and an aristocrat's daughter fall in love, but he has a secret that could separate them.
Love Aaj Kal: A love story from a bygone period could provide insight into when professional goals clash with personal feelings for a modern couple.
Luka Chuppi: A small-town couple gets into a lot of uncomfortable situations while trying to keep the truth from their religious families by pretending to be married in order to cohabitate.
Manmarziyaan: A passionate young woman, her extroverted lover, and her fiance are involved in a love triangle.
Raanjhanaa: The son of a Hindu pundit, Kundan, learns that his childhood lover, Zoya, has fallen in love and wishes to marry Akram, a native of the city. But he keeps trying to win her heart.
Sanam Teri Kasam: An uncomfortable librarian, abandoned by her family seeks assistance from her moody neighbour.
Teri Meri Kahani: A couple's true love in 1910, 1960, and 2012. Even fate wants to bring them together because of how intense their connection is.
