Top 10 Tamil Movies of Thalapathy Vijay in Rs 100 Crore Club Worldwide
28 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Ahead of Leo, here's the list of Thalapathy Vijay's highest-grossing films at the worldwide Box Office.
Bigil (2019): This is the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay so far with a worldwide gross of Rs 304 crore.
Varisu (2023): Released earlier this year, this one collected Rs 303 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office.
Mersal (2017): One of the most memorable films starring Thalapathy Vijay, it grossed Rs 257 crore worldwide.
Sarkar (2018) grossed Rs 253 crore worldwide in its lifetime run at the Box Office.
Master (2021): The film that revived the Box Office during the COVID-19 pandemic, it collected Rs 243.6 crore gross worldwide.
Beast (2022): Released last year, it grossed Rs 235 crore worldwide.
Theri (2016): The film showcases one of the most finest performances of Thalapathy Vijay. It grossed Rs 153 crore worldwide.
Thuppakki (2012): Another Thalapathy entertainer, this one collected Rs 127 crore gross in its lifetime run.
Kaththi (2014): It earned a gross of Rs 126.8 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Bairavaa (2017): This one is the last film in the coveted club and collected Rs 112 crore gross worldwide.
