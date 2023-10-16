Top 10 War Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Outlaw King- Robert the Bruce controls the throne in 14th-century Scotland and launches a bloody war to reclaim the nation's independence from English rule.
All Quiet on the Western Front- The terrible reality of life on the battlefield quickly collapses Paul's initial joy when he joins World War I on the Western Front.
First They Killed My Father- A 5-year-old kid sets out on a terrible survival journey under the rapid emergence and terrifying rule of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.
Da 5 Bloods- After the war, four African American veterans discover their group leader's remains and a stash of buried gold when they return to Vietnam.
Darkest Hour- Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspires a nation to fight for its very survival as the threat of a Nazi invasion grows.
The King- Following the murder of his brother, young Henry V becomes King of England in the 15th century and experiences deceit, war, and treachery.
Outside the Wire- A drone pilot sent into a conflict area shortly teams up with a top-secret android officer on a mission to stop a nuclear assault.
The Wolf’s Call- A French submarine soon finds itself in a tense situation.
Too Young the Hero- Young Calvin Graham, a World War II Navy hero, is imprisoned for leaving and breaking the law.
War Machine- Unaware that his pride can be his biggest threat, a proud general accepts the challenge of winning an unpopular war.
War Machine- Unaware that his pride can be his biggest threat, a proud general accepts the challenge of winning an unpopular war.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian Web Series On Disney+ Hotstar That You Can’t Miss