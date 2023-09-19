Mirzapur: A shocking incident happens at a wedding ceremony leading to a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur.
Lucifer: The story is based on Lucifer who decides to move to Los Angeles and spend time on Earth to understand Humanity.
Made in Heaven 2: The story is based on 2 wedding planners in Delhi where the modern aspirations of big Indian weddings reveal many secrets and lies.
Four More Shots Please: Four female friends with unique t personalities experience romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.
The Family Man: A man from the National Investigation Agency attempts to protect the nation from terrorism, but he also needs to hide this fact hide from his family.
The Big Bang Theory: This rom-com web series is about a woman who moves into an apartment across the hall from two brilliant but socially awkward physicists and shows them what happens in the outside world.
The Office: A comedy series based on mocking a group of typical office workers, where the workday consists of ego clashes and inappropriate behaviour.
The Summer I Turned Pretty: A teen romance where a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
The Vampire Diaries: The story revolves around the lives, loves, dangers and disasters in the town when a teenager torn between two vampire brothers.
The Wheel Of Time: An adventure drama in which a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women and experiences a dangerous journey.