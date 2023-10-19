Top 12 movies of Sunny Deol to watch on Prime Video
19 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Betaab (1983): It marked the iconic pairing of Sunny and Amrita Singh. The film was directed by Rahul Rawail and also featured Shammi Kapoor and Nirupa Roy.
Nigahen (1989): Starring Sridevi alongside Sunny Deol, this was the sequel to the blockbuster Naagin which starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead. This one had Anupam Kher as an antagonist.
Narsimha (1991): One of the most memorable performances of Sunny Deol, Narasimha had Ravi Behl, Dimple Kapadia and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. It also had Om Puri in one of his iconic villain roles.
Darr (1993): The film is famous for breaking ties between Sunny and Yash Chopra. It starred Shah Rukh Khan as a villain and ended up making him a hero.
Jeet (1996): Directed by Raj Kanwar, it featured Karisma Kapoor and Tabu alongside Sunny Deol.
Border (1997): Directed by JP Dutta, it is one of the most memorable war films made in India.
Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin (1999): It was a love triangle featuring Sunny Deol, Mahima Chaudhry and Pardes fame Apurva Agnihotri.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002): One of the most cringe movies of all time, this one had many popular stars including Suniel Shetty, Manish Malhotra and Sonu Nigam among others.
Jaal: The Trap (2003): An action thriller, this film found popularity on TV. It starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Reema Sen and Anupam Kher.
Naksha (2006): The film grew on people with time and featured Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi and Sameera Reddy among others.
Apne (2007): Directed by Anil Sharma, this was a story of family and bonding. Apne had Dharmendra and Bobby Deol joining Sunny with other happy faces.
Mohalla Assi (2018): Banned for release amid a lot of controversies, the film featured the life of a couple living at Assi Ghat in Banaras. Sakshi Tanwar joined Sunny in the film.
