Top 12 Must-Watch Malayalam Films of All Time

2018 (2023): Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, it is a survival drama based on the 2018 Kerala floods. The film is India's official entry to Oscars 2024.
The Great Indian Kitchen (2021): Directed by Jep Baby, it stars Suraj Venjaramood and Nimisha Sajayan. A feminist film which has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film as well.
Kumbalangi Nights (2019): Directed by Madh C Narayanan and starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, this is the story of a dysfunctional family living in the fishing village of Kumbalangi.
Jallikattu (2019): Based on the real-life traditional event of the same name, it was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. It was India's official entry to Oscars 2021.
Sudani from Nigeria (2018): Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, it's a sports drama film starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016): Starring Fahadh Faasil in the role of a small-time photographer Mahesh, this was a comedy drama directed by Dileesh Pothan.
Drishyam (2015): Starring Mohanlal, it follows the life of a simple family man who would do the most unthinkable things to protect his family. This was originally directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Munnariyippu (2014): Directed by Venu, it stars Mammootty and Aparna Gopinath in the lead. The story follows a criminal who tells a journalist interested in writing his biography that he never committed the crimes he's serving the jail term for.
Vidheyan (1994): Another Mammootty starrer, this was directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. It is based on the novella Bhaskara Pattelarm Ente Jeevithaum by Paul Zacharia and won the 1993 National Film Award.
Vaisali (1989): Directed by Bharathan, it was a mythological drama based on a sub-story from Mahabharata in which Rishi Vedavyasa tells a story to Yudhishthir about a devadasi girl who was assigned a mission.
Vadakkunokkiyantram (1989): Considered a dark comedy, this was directed and spearheaded by Sreenivasan. The film follows the story of a husband who has Othello syndrome.
Nadodikkattu (1987): A satirical comedy directed by Sathyan Anthikad, it starred Mohanlal and Sreenivasan in the lead. The story follows two men who go to Dbai to find work but get deceived.
