Top 13 Biggest Hindi Openers at Indian Box Office
13 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jawan (2023): Released earlier this year, it is Bollywood's and Shah Rukh Khan's biggest opener at the domestic Box Office. The film collected Rs 65.5 crore on day 1.
Pathaan (2023): Another Shah Rukh Khan starrer. This one collected Rs 55 crore nett on its day 1 at the Box Office.
KGF 2 (Hindi-2022): The second film from the KGF series collected Rs 53.95 crore with its Hindi version alone at the domestic Box Office on day 1.
War (2019): The Hrithik Roshan starrer was the biggest opener for the longest time. It collected Rs 51.6 crore on its day 1 at the Indian Box Office.
Thugs of Hindostan (2018): The only Aamir Khan starrer in the top 10 of this list, it collected Rs 50.75 crore on its opening day.
Tiger 3 (2023): The biggest Salman Khan opener so far, this one opened at Rs 44-45 crore despite releasing on the main Diwali day.
Happy New Year (2014): Another Shah Rukh Khan starrer, it earned Rs 42.62 crore on its day 1.
Bharat (2019): The top Salman Khan opener for the longest time, this one collected Rs 42.3 crore on its day 1.
Baahubali 2 (Hindi-2017): The biggest Rajamouli film ever, this Prabhas starrer collected Rs 41 crore nett with its Hindi version alone on opening day.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Another Salman Khan starrer in the list, this one opened at Rs 40.35 crore nett at the Box Office on the opening day.
Gadar 2 (2023): Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with this one. The film opened at Rs 40.1 crore nett on day 1.
Adipurush (2023): Another Prabhas starrer, it opened at Rs 37.25 crore with its Hindi version.
Sultan (2016): Salman Khan's film collected Rs 36.54 crore nett on day 1 alone.
