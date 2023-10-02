Top 13 Indian Films That Can Shake The Box Office in Last 3 Months of 2023
02 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Leo: The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is releasing on October 19. One of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, it marks Lokesh Kanagaraj's return with Vijay after the success of Master.
Ganapath: Starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath is releasing on October 20. It is a futuristic action drama.
Tiger Nageswara Rao: Telugu film starring Tavi Teja alongside Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon, it is directed by Vamsee. The film releases on October 20.
Ghost: The trailer of Kannada film Ghost has created a lot of buzz. Starring Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram and Anupam Kher, it is directed by MG Srinivas and is releasing on October 19.
Emergency: Directed by Kangana Ranaut and starring herself as former PM Indira Gandhi, Emergency is set in the political scenario of the '70s. It releases on November 3.
Tiger 3: One of the biggest films of the year, Salman Khan is returning on screen on Diwali - November 12, with Katrina Kaif in YRF's fifth film from the spy universe.
Dhruva Natchathiram: Starring Vikram, it is a Tamil action-spy film directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon. The film releases on November 24.
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's most-anticipated gangster drama, marks director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's return after the success of Kabir Singh. The film releases on December 1.
Merry Christmas: A very unlikely film featuring an unlikely pairing of Vijay Sethupathy and Katrina Kaif, this pan-India film is releasing on December 15.
Yodha: Starring Sidharth Malhotra as the soldier once again, this is a Dharma Productions biggie releasing on December 15.
Captain Miller: Dhanush starrer is a smart action adventure film directed by Arun Matheswaran. It releases on December 15.
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a hattrick at the Box Office by breaking his own existing records with Rajkumar Hirani's Christmas special - Dunki, releasing on December 22.
Salaar: One of the most anticipated mega movies of the year, Salaar Part I: Ceasefire is clashing with Dunki at the Box Office. The Prashanth Neel directorial is set for release on December 22.
