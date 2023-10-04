Kumbalangi Nights (2019): One of the most critically acclaimed and loved Malayalam films of all time, it featured Fahadh Faasil, and Nazriya Nazim in important roles.
June (2019): Starring Rajisha Vijayan, Sunny Wayne, Sarjano Khalid, Arjun Ashokan, and Joju George, this film was also considered a coming-of-age romance drama.
100 Days of Love (2015): Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menon, this film is an old-school love story where the boy meets a girl and falls for her at first sight.
Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015): Directed by RS Vimal, this film was based on the real-life love story between a Muslim man and a Hindu girl from the 1960s-70s. It starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu.
Premam (2015): Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, this was declared a coming-of-age romantic drama starring Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly.
Annayum Rasoolum (2013): Directed by Rajeev Ravi, it starred Fahadh Faasil and Andrea Jeremiah. The film shows a Muslim boy and a Christian girl falling for each other.
Thattathin Marayathu (2012): Starring Nivin Pauly and Isha Talwar, the story follows the relationship of a Hindu boy falling for a Muslim girl and what constitutes thereafter.
Salt N’ Pepper (2011): Directed by Aashiq Abu, it featured Lal, Asif Ali and Shwetha Menon in the lead. It was the love story of two couples.
Pranayam (2011): An unlikely romantic drama, it starred Mohanlal, Jayaprada and Anupam Kher in the lead. Directed by Blessy, it showed a love triangle beautifully.
Thoovanathumbikal (1987): Starring Mohanlal as Jayakrishnanb who falls in love with two women, it was an interesting take on fidelity and love. The film was directed by P Padmarajan.
Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal (1986): This was an ahead-of-its-time love story starring Mohanlal and Shari. It was directed by P Padmarajan.
Chemmeen (1965): Starring Sheela, Madhu and Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair and Sathyan in the lead, it was the story of a pre-marital and an extra-marital relationship. It won a national film award.