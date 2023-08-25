Top 16 Indian Movies in Rs 500 Crore Club at Worldwide Box Office
25 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
2.0 (2018): The highest-grossing Rajinikanth starrer ever - 2.0 collected Rs 744.78 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Baahubali: The Beginning (2017): This one grossed Rs 650 crore worldwide.
Baahubali 2 (2017): The SS Rajamouli directorial earned a whopping Rs 1788.06 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): This Salman Khan was very close to grossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide but it ended its run at Rs 922.03 crore.
Dangal (2016): This is the only Indian film with a collection of over Rs 2000 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The Aamir Khan starrer grossed Rs 1070.3 crore.
Gadar 2 (2023): The Sunny Deol starrer continues to make a new record every day. In 15 days, it has grossed nearly Rs 550 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
KGF 2 (2022): The Yash starrer was the first Kannada film to score any massive record at the worldwide Box Office, It grossed Rs 1215 crore.
Padmaavat (2018): The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is Deepika Padukone's second highest-grossing film after Pathaan with a worldwide total of Rs 585 crore.
Pathaan (2023): This Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs 1050.05 crore gross in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
PK (2014): Another Aamir Khan starrer which went above Rs 500 crore worldwide. This one grossed Rs 792 crore in its lifetime.
RRR (2022): The Indian film that ruled the Oscars this year with Naatu Naatu rocked the worldwide Box Office by grossing a staggering Rs 1230 crore.
Sanju (2018): The biopic on Sanjay Dutt grossed Rs 588.5 crore at the worldwide Box Office, the highest-grossing film for Ranbir Kapoor.
Sultan (2016): Another Salman Khan starrer which grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide. This one grossed Rs 627.82 crore in its overall Box Office run.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): The big Salman Khan franchise grossed Rs 558 crore at the worldwide Box Office in its lifetime run.
War (2019): The big film in YRF's spy franchise grossed Rs 471 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Dhoom 3 (2013): Another Aamir Khan starrer which took the worldwide Box Office by storm. The film grossed Rs 558 crore in its lifetime run.
