Top 16 Movies of Salman Khan in Rs 100 Crore Club at Indian Box Office
03 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339 crore - biggest Salman Khan movie at the domestic Box Office.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 315.49 crore - proved that Salman can also do a non-action film and maintain an equally impressive Box Office presence.
Sultan: Rs 300.67 crore - This was a film with a strong social message and a beautiful love story that translated into numbers at the Box Office.
Kick: Rs 211.63 crore - This one continues to remain as popular and lovable as it was upon its release eight years back.
Bharat: Rs 197.34 crore - another Salman Khan starrer in which he wasn't playing a quintessential action star.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 194.30 crore - a Sooraj Barjatya film that brought Salman back as Prem at the Box Office.
Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 186.14 crore - It established Salman's entry into YRF's spy universe. Tiger 3 is releasing this November.
Race 3: Rs 166.15 crore - Even though a disliked film, it managed to go beyond Rs 150 crore at the Box office purely because of Salman's star power.
Dabangg 2: Rs 149.52 crore - another solid franchise driven by Salman Khan.
Bodyguard: Rs 144.78 crore - a happy, action-filled rom-com that entertained the audience and made even the worst critics of Salman praise him.
Dabangg: Rs 141.24 crore - one of its kind formula cinema that made Salman shine as the iconic Chulbul Pandey at the Box Office.
Dabangg 3: Rs 134.79 crore - Even though the film didn't receive positive reviews, it managed to do decent business at the Box Office.
Ready: Rs 120.72 crore - another rom-com driven by a quirky storyline and Salman Khan's screen power.
Tubelight: Rs 114.57 crore - a rejected film by the audience that managed to do this much business at the Box Office.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 110.53 crore - another outrightly rejected film starring Salman that went beyond Rs 100 crore at the Box Office.
Jai Ho: Rs 109.35 crore - the lowest-scoring film of Salman Khan in the last nine years.
