Top 20 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies of All Time at The Worldwide Box Office

30 Aug, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Dangal: The Aamir Khan starrer grossed Rs 2070.3 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Baahubali 2: The Prabhas starrer grossed Rs 1788.06 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

RRR: The SS Rajamouli directorial grossed Rs 1230 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

KGF 2: The Yash starrer grossed Rs 1215 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Pathaan: The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed Rs 1050 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: The Salman Khan starrer grossed Rs 922.03 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

PK: Another Aamir Khan starrer. It grossed Rs 792 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

2.0: This Rajinikanth starrer grossed Rs 744.78 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Sultan: Another Salman Khan starrer. It grossed Rs 627.82 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Jailer: The second Rajinikanth film on the list. It is currently running at Rs 617.80 crore at the worldwide Box Office.

Gadar 2: The only Sunny Deol starrer on the list. It is currently running at Rs 611.1 crore at the worldwide Box Office.

Sanju: This Ranbir Kapoor starrer grossed Rs 588.5 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Padmaavat: This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial grossed Rs 585 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Tiger Zinda Hai: Another Salman Khan starrer on the list. It grossed Rs 558 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Dhoom 3: Another Aamir Khan starrer on the list. This one grossed Rs 558 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

War: The only Hrithik Roshan starrer on the list. This one grossed Rs 471 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

3 Idiots: The Rajkumar Hirani directorial grossed Rs 460 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Brahmastra: The Ayan Mukerji directorial grossed Rs 431 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Chennai Express: Another Shah Rukh Khan starrer after Pathaan. This one grossed Rs 422 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: This Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor film grossed Rs 495.85 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.

