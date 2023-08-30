Top 20 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies of All Time at The Worldwide Box Office
30 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Dangal: The Aamir Khan starrer grossed Rs 2070.3 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Baahubali 2: The Prabhas starrer grossed Rs 1788.06 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
RRR: The SS Rajamouli directorial grossed Rs 1230 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
KGF 2: The Yash starrer grossed Rs 1215 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Pathaan: The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed Rs 1050 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: The Salman Khan starrer grossed Rs 922.03 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
PK: Another Aamir Khan starrer. It grossed Rs 792 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
2.0: This Rajinikanth starrer grossed Rs 744.78 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Sultan: Another Salman Khan starrer. It grossed Rs 627.82 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Jailer: The second Rajinikanth film on the list. It is currently running at Rs 617.80 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Gadar 2: The only Sunny Deol starrer on the list. It is currently running at Rs 611.1 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
Sanju: This Ranbir Kapoor starrer grossed Rs 588.5 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Padmaavat: This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial grossed Rs 585 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Tiger Zinda Hai: Another Salman Khan starrer on the list. It grossed Rs 558 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Dhoom 3: Another Aamir Khan starrer on the list. This one grossed Rs 558 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
War: The only Hrithik Roshan starrer on the list. This one grossed Rs 471 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
3 Idiots: The Rajkumar Hirani directorial grossed Rs 460 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Brahmastra: The Ayan Mukerji directorial grossed Rs 431 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Chennai Express: Another Shah Rukh Khan starrer after Pathaan. This one grossed Rs 422 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: This Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor film grossed Rs 495.85 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jawan Full Starcast: 10 Actors Apart From Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara