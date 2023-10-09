Top 5 Best Looks of Trisha Krishnan
09 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
In this metallic saree, Trisha Krishnan looks gorgeous. She completed the look with a statement necklace and earrings.
Trisha Krishnan wears a black saree with a deep neckline. She completed the ensemble with a statement choker, earrings, and a sleek bun.
In this sequin gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Trisha Krishnan looks stunning. She completed the ensemble with bold earrings and a neat bun.
Trisha Krishnan looks lovely in this mustard anarkali with a slit in the front. She accessorized her anarkali with statement jhumkas.
Trisha Krishnan shines in this flowery print gown with a ruffled neckline and hem. She accessorized her look with bold earrings and a wavy haircut.
