Top 5 Best Looks of Trisha Krishnan

09 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

In this metallic saree, Trisha Krishnan looks gorgeous. She completed the look with a statement necklace and earrings.

Trisha Krishnan wears a black saree with a deep neckline. She completed the ensemble with a statement choker, earrings, and a sleek bun.

In this sequin gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Trisha Krishnan looks stunning. She completed the ensemble with bold earrings and a neat bun.

Trisha Krishnan looks lovely in this mustard anarkali with a slit in the front. She accessorized her anarkali with statement jhumkas.

Trisha Krishnan shines in this flowery print gown with a ruffled neckline and hem. She accessorized her look with bold earrings and a wavy haircut.

