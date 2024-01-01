Top 5 Most Influential Female K-Pop Bands On Instagram
K-pop band Black Pink is considered one of the most influential female bands on Instagram. The group consists of four singers; Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo.
The Red Velvet Korean band has four vocalists; Irene, Selugi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. The group is popularly known for its taste in music and setting fashion trends.
Twice, another female K-pop band has close to 29 million followers on Instagram. The group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.
A member of four, Aespa is a female Korean band that made their debut in 2020 through SM Entertainment.
In 2022, the NewJeans band was formed. The group consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.
