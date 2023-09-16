Top 5 Movie Roles Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's Personality
PM Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 73rd birthday on September 17,2023.
Under his leadership, India has made an indelible mark at the global level and also recently hosted the successful G20 summit.
His political journey is rife with some commendable associations and some controversies too.
Modi has had an inspirational life story -from a tea seller to the country's Prime Minister.
Inspired by the personality of Narendra Modi, there are movies, series and some cameo roles that speak of his work.
PM Narendra Modi: The movie is based on PM Modi's life as a tea sel
The film was praised by people for showing the hardships and difficulties of PM Modi's life
Chalo Jeete Hain: The short movie is based on true events inspired by PM Modi's childhood. The character of the young boy Naru was played by Dhairya Darji.
Avrodh - The military drama series is a good shot to watch where the role of PM Modi was played by Vikram Gokhale.
Modi: Journey of A Common Man - A web series based on PM Modi's childhood and his entry into politics. The role of PM Modi is played by Mahesh Thakur
URI: The Surgical Strike - The movie is based on the 2016 covert operation in URI, Kashmir. There is a cameo role inspired by PM Modi played by Rajit Kapur
