Top 5 Romantic South Indian Love Story Movies

Vinaya Vidheya Rama: Ram embarks on a mission to eliminate his rival and his criminal empire after a vicious crime lord holds the happiness of his family hostage.
Blood and Chocolate: A food delivery man named Thirumeni is seduced by Subbu's allure. However, a slew of unanticipated events unfold, throwing them into a chaotic world, and their lives take a turbulent turn.
Kali: As a result of his quick temper, Siddharth frequently has issues with his wife Anjali. They become engaged with a gangster, which causes things to change unexpectedly.
Ramarao on duty: Ramarao is an impartial government official who breaks the rules to combat systemic flaws. When he is sent to his own town, circumstances send him on a mission where he must overcome obstacles and battle evil.
Red: Police discover a suspect's image while investigating a murder, but the case becomes much more complicated when two men are discovered whose faces match the image.
